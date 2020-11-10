Biden delivers Brexit warning to UK PM Johnson in post-election call: FT

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President-elect Joe Biden waves to reporters prior to meeting with members of his coronavirus disease "Transition COVID-19 Advisory Board" in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., November 9, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

(Reuters) - U.S. President-elect Joe Biden, has delivered a warning to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a post-election call, not to let Brexit destabilise the Northern Ireland peace process, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

Johnson and Biden spoke about the importance of implementing Brexit in such a way that upholds the Good Friday Agreement, the newspaper reported, citing one British official.