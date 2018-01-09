FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 9, 2018 / 12:50 PM / in 3 minutes

UK foreign minister Johnson says would not be sensible to rescind Trump invitation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s invitation to U.S. President Donald Trump should not be rescinded, British foreign minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday, stressing that the United States is an important ally.

“I don’t believe that is sensible,” Johnson said when asked by an opposition lawmaker what it would take for the invitation for a state visit, accepted by Trump last year, to be withdrawn.

“The United States is our closest, most important security, and indeed economic, partner and will continue to be so.”

Reporting by William James

