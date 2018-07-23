Britain would not seek death penalty block for IS suspects: UK minister

LONDON (Reuters) - The British government would not object to the United States seeking the death penalty against two British Islamic State militants if they are extradited to the United States, a Home Office minister said on Monday.

“In this instance, and after carefully considered advice, the government took the rare decision not to require assurances in this case,” security minister Ben Wallace told the lower house of Parliament.

The captured fighters, Alexanda Kotey and El Shafee Elsheikh are suspected of being two of four militants, dubbed the “Beatles” because of their English accents, who took part in the kidnap, torture and murder of Western hostages.