U.S. sees Chinese communist party as 'central threat of our times,' Pompeo says

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab visit Epic Games Lab in London, Britain, January 30, 2020. Stefan Rousseau/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - China is the central threat of our times and the United States and its allies must ensure they have the military and technological power to ensure that this century is governed by Western principles, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said.

“While we still have to be enormously vigilant about terror ... the Chinese Communist Party presents the central threat of our times,” Pompeo said on Thursday.