Pompeo and Johnson discuss U.S.-UK free-trade deal

LONDON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson discussed strengthening bilateral ties following the UK’s departure from the European Union, including negotiating a free trade deal.
Pompeo’s office said in a statement on Thursday the two had also discussed the importance of maintaining the integrity of communications networks, after Britain defied the United States by granting China’s Huawei a limited role in building its 5G network.
Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Stephen Addison