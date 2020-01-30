Pompeo and Johnson discuss U.S.-UK free-trade deal

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo leaves Downing Street in London, Britain January 30, 2020. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

LONDON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson discussed strengthening bilateral ties following the UK’s departure from the European Union, including negotiating a free trade deal.

Pompeo’s office said in a statement on Thursday the two had also discussed the importance of maintaining the integrity of communications networks, after Britain defied the United States by granting China’s Huawei a limited role in building its 5G network.