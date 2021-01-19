UK says Biden confirmation shows U.S. democracy rejects violence

LONDON (Reuters) - British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Tuesday the confirmation of Joe Biden as the next president of the United States showed democracy there could not be challenged by a violent minority.
“The resumption of Congress and the certification of Joe Biden’s victory on Jan. 7 sent an essential message that the democratic will of the U.S. people cannot be challenged by a violent minority,” Raab told parliament.
Reporting by William James and Andy Bruce
