September 3, 2020 / 4:12 PM / Updated an hour ago

UK's Raab discusses Middle East with Trump adviser Kushner

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab arrives to attend a Cabinet meeting of senior government ministers at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) in London, Britain, September 1, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool

LONDON (Reuters) - Foreign minister Dominic Raab discussed the Middle East peace process on Thursday with Jared Kushner, U.S. President Donald Trump’s senior adviser, a British statement said.

“They welcomed the historic Israel-UAE normalisation deal, and discussed wider US efforts to facilitate the normalisation of ties between Israel and Arab States,” a foreign office spokesman said.

“The Foreign Secretary (Raab) updated Mr Kushner on his recent visit to Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories, and his encouragement of a return to cooperation between the Israeli and Palestinian leaderships, as a first step on the road to a renewed Israeli-Palestinian peace process.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson also attended part of the meeting with the visiting Kushner.

“The Prime Minister and Foreign Secretary were clear about their commitment to a negotiated two-state solution,” the spokesman said.

Reporting by William James; editing by Stephen Addison

