April 19, 2018 / 6:33 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

U.S. and UK form regulatory Working Group to boost stability

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain and the United States said on Thursday they would form a Financial Regulatory Working Group to promote financial stability and efficient markets as the UK leaves the European Union.

FILE PHOTO - A European Union flag flies from a lamp post opposite the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain, January 16, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

In a joint statement, the two countries said the working group would be a forum for the two treasury departments and staff at regulatory authorities to exchange views on the future relationship.

Both sides said the working group would meet twice a year, with additional technical meetings and calls when needed.

Reporting by Kate Holton, editing by Andy Bruce

