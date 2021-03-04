White House: pause on U.S.-UK tariffs meant to create negotiating space

White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., March 2, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The decisions by Britain and the United States to suspend retaliatory tariffs will create space for negotiations on an ongoing large civilian aircraft dispute, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Thursday.

“It was meant to de-escalate the issue and create space for a negotiated settlement to the Airbus and Boeing disputes,” Psaki said.