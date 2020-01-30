Business News
January 30, 2020 / 1:00 PM / Updated an hour ago

Britain and U.S. say a trade deal can be done this year

1 Min Read

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab visit Epic Games Lab in London, Britain, January 30, 2020. Stefan Rousseau/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Thursday a trade deal between the two countries can be completed before presidential elections later this year.

“I am confident a deal can be done,” Raab told reporters. “There is huge alignment in terms of our economic interest. Of course there will be difficult issues.”

Pompeo said: “I concur”.

Reporting by William James and Costas Pitas; writing by Andrew MacAskill; editing by Stephen Addison

