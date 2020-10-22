UK-U.S. discussed greater regulatory cooperation in financial working group

LONDON (Reuters) - American and British officials discussed areas where they could achieve deeper financial regulatory cooperation to promote activity between the two markets as part of a UK-U.S. working group that met this week, a statement said on Thursday.

Officials and senior staff from the two Treasury departments, the Bank of England, the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System and others were part of the process.

“Participants will continue to engage bilaterally on these topics, as well as other topics of mutual interest ahead of the next Working Group meeting, which is expected to take place in the first half of 2021,” the statement said.