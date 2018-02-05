FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 5, 2018 / 5:12 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

UK PM May says proud of British health system, responding to Trump criticism

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Monday she was proud of the country’s healthcare system, responding to comments by U.S. President Donald Trump who tweeted that the service was “going broke and not working”.

“The prime minister is proud of having an NHS that is free at the point of delivery. NHS funding is at a record high and was prioritized in the budget with an extra 2.8 billion pounds ($3.9 billion),” the spokesman told reporters.

”In the recent the Commonwealth Fund international survey the NHS was rated the best in the world for a second time.

($1 = 0.7137 pounds)

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, editing by William James

