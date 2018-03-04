FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 4, 2018 / 4:01 PM / in 20 hours

UK PM May tells Trump of 'deep concern' over metals tariffs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May told U.S. President Donald Trump she had“deep concern” about the expected announcement of U.S. tariffs on aluminum and steel, May’s office said on Sunday following a phone call between the two leaders.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May talks to Andrew Marr for the Marr Show on BBC television in London, Britain March 2, 2018. Picture taken March 2, 2018. Jeff Overs/BBC/Handout via REUTERS

“The Prime Minister raised our deep concern at the President’s forthcoming announcement on steel and aluminum tariffs, noting that multilateral action was the only way to resolve the problem of global overcapacity in all parties’ interests,” a spokeswoman from May’s office said.

Reporting by William James; Editing by Alexander Smith

