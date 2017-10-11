FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
October 11, 2017 / 10:39 AM / 4 days ago

Trump to make working visit to UK in early 2018: report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Donald Trump talks to the media on South Lawn of the White House in Washington before his departure to Greensboro, North Carolina, U.S., October 7, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

LONDON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump will make a working visit to Britain in early 2018, with a full state visit to follow later at an unspecified date, the London Evening Standard newspaper reported on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Theresa May’s office declined to comment on the visit, and said its position on the state visit had not changed. The offer had been extended, accepted by Trump, and no dates had been arranged.

May invited Trump for a state visit during her trip to Washington to see him in January, shortly after he was inaugurated as president. The plan has proved controversial in Britain, with mass protests expected to greet the U.S. leader.

Reporting by Estelle Shirbon, editing by Elizabeth Piper

