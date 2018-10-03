UK fraud prosecutor seeks UK property, assets in Uzbek Karimova case

LONDON (Reuters) - British prosecutors plan to seize three properties in Britain and other assets in a corruption case involving Gulnara Karimova, the elder daughter of late Uzbek ex-president Islam Karimov.

The UK Serious Fraud Office (SFO) said on Wednesday it had issued a claim for civil recovery in the High Court in a case about the proceeds of alleged corrupt telecoms deals in Uzbekistan involving Karimova and another Uzbek national, Rustam Madumarov.

The Uzbek Prosecutor General’s office said last year that Karimova was in custody following a conviction for embezzlement. Her Swiss lawyer has said she has been “detained arbitrarily”. He was not immediately available for comment.

The SFO said in a brief statement that a court hearing would be listed in due course.