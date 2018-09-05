FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 5, 2018 / 1:42 PM / 6 days ago

Video games in focus at London's V&A exhibition

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Video games take centre-stage in an exhibition at London’s V&A Museum that kicks off this week, looking at how the popular leisure activity has been designed and played since the mid-2000s.

A member of staff of the V & A interact with items on display at Videogames: Design/Play/Disrupt, which celebrates the changing design field of video games, in London, Britain September 5, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

“Videogames: Design/Play/Disrupt” features concept art, prototypes and materials from major studios as well as smaller independent designers developed in the age of smartphones and social media.

The exhibition also explores the role of online player communities, fan art and the rise of a Do-It-Yourself arcade scene.

“Videogames: Design/Play/Disrupt” opens on Sept. 8.

Reporting By Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Gareth Jones

