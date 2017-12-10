FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trains canceled, flights grounded after snow hits Britain
December 10, 2017 / 3:45 PM / Updated an hour ago

Trains canceled, flights grounded after snow hits Britain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Some trains were canceled, flights were grounded and a rugby match was called off on Sunday after Britain experienced heavy snow fall in some areas.

Members of the public push a car up a hill in Leverstock Green, Hertfordshire, Britain, December 10, 2017. REUTERS/Paul Childs

Britain’s Met Office said there was an “amber weather warning” particularly across central England and warned travelers that “road, rail and air travel delays are likely, as well as stranding of vehicles and public transport cancellations”.

There was 28 centimeters of snow in Sennybridge, in Wales, and 12 centimeters in High Wycombe, just outside the capital London.

Flights were suspended in Birmingham in central England, while more than 10 train lines reported delays. A rugby match in London was postponed due to “adverse weather conditions surrounding the ground”.

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Toby Chopra

