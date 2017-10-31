UK police examine allegations against Weinstein from 7 women: BBC

LONDON (Reuters) - British police are looking into allegations of sexual assault against disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein from seven women, the BBC reported on Tuesday.

Harvey Weinstein during London Fashion Week, February 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

The BBC said officers were investigating incidents reported to have taken place between the 1980s and 2015 in London and outside Britain but no arrests had been made.

London’s Metropolitan Police said it could not comment.

Weinstein is at the center of a growing international scandal about sexual harassment.

Dozens of women, many of them actresses who encountered Weinstein in what was supposed to be a professional capacity, have come forward with allegations against him of behavior ranging from persistent unwanted advances to rape.

He denies allegations of non-consensual sex.

The Guardian newspaper had reported on Oct. 12 that British police were investigating Weinstein for alleged sex crimes. As is standard procedure in Britain, the police confirmed an allegation had been received and would be assessed, but did not identify the person involved.

In the United States, police in New York and Los Angeles have said they were investigating allegations of sexual assault against Weinstein.

In Britain, police are under an obligation to investigate certain types of allegations if they receive them.