British jockey to make history by racing at Goodwood in hijab

LONDON (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - A teenager is set to become the first British jockey to compete in an Islamic headscarf at a major event when she appears at the famed Goodwood racecourse on Thursday.

Khadijah Mellah, 18, said it was “crazy” that she was the first female Muslim jockey in British competitive horse racing and she hoped her story would encourage others to get involved in sport.

“There’s quite a stereotype around Muslim girls and them ‘not being able to follow their sporting passions and dreams’,” she said in a statement.

“I am thrilled that I am part of a shift in social understanding of what women can achieve and what they can be good at.”

Many Muslim women cover their heads in public with the hijab, or headscarf, as a sign of modesty, although some critics see it as a sign of female oppression.

Mellah, from south London, first began riding seven years ago after discovering Ebony Horse, a community riding center, but only sat on a racehorse for the first time in April.

She will take part in the Magnolia Cup, a charity race for non-professional jockeys at the Qatar Goodwood Festival, competing against riders including former Olympic cyclist Victoria Pendleton and presenter Vogue Williams.

Her preparation to take part in the high-profile race was captured in a documentary called “Riding a Dream” which will be broadcast in autumn.

Mellah, who will start university in autumn, said she had “a couple of sleepless nights” as she prepared for the race.

“I want to be a role model to anyone who wants to do something that they wouldn’t initially believe was in their comfort zone and allow people to follow their aspirations,” she said.