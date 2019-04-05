'Outdated' attitudes fuel domestic abuse among UK Traveler community, say MPs

LONDON (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Britain’s Traveler community should be offered programs to tackle domestic abuse and challenge “outdated” attitudes toward women, lawmakers said on Friday.

Women need more targeted support to escape violence within often isolated and close-knit communities, while children should get classes on consent and respect, said a report from parliament’s Women and Equalities Committee.

The term Traveler is used to cover a number of traditionally itinerant people who are recognized as distinct ethnic minority groups under British law.

“It was clear that in some parts of the Gypsy Roma Traveler community there is still a very traditional view of women’s roles,” the committee’s chairwoman Maria Miller told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

“One of the things we were struck by were the particular problems facing women in the Gypsy Roma Traveler community when it came to domestic violence and being able to secure the help that they needed.”

Up to half a million Traveler and Roma people live in Britain, according to government estimates.

Traveler women face high levels of domestic coercion and violence due to a male-dominated culture in which women are often seen as subservient to men, the inquiry heard.

Local authorities should offer Traveler women a single trusted contact who can build links and give information and support on domestic abuse and violence, the inquiry said.

It called for the government to look at funding programs run by established Traveler support groups aiming to challenge gendered views and tackle the root causes of abuse.

A lack of awareness of issues around consent and healthy relationships was also leading to domestic abuse among young Traveler people, the panel said, urging schools to ensure that consent and respect were covered in sex education lessons.

The recommendations drew a mixed response from Traveler groups, who welcomed the calls for more support, but questioned the characterization of domestic violence as a problem particularly affecting the community.

“I don’t think it’s wholly accurate,” said Helen Jones, chief executive of Leeds GATE Travellers’ association.

“Domestic violence and abuse is a problem within some families, but certainly not all.

“We would have wished the recommendations made on this topic to be inclusive of all,” she said.