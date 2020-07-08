UK nominates former minister Liam Fox for top role at WTO

FILE PHOTO: Liam Fox is seen outside Downing Street in London, Britain January 30, 2020. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain will nominate former trade secretary Liam Fox as its candidate to be the next director general of the World Trade Organization, it said on Wednesday.

“Dr Fox is a passionate advocate of multilateralism, who brings detailed knowledge of the global trading system from his years as a UK Cabinet Minister and Secretary of State for International Trade,” Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a statement.

“He has first-hand experience of the political and technical challenges of negotiating trade agreements, and the reforms that are needed to ensure the global trading system truly delivers for all WTO members.”