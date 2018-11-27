Prince Harry joins the circus in Zambian youth project

Youths pose for a photograph with Britain's Prince Harry during his visit to Circus Zambia in Lusaka, Zambia, November 27, 2018. REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham

LUSAKA (Reuters) - Clowns on stilts and trampoline artists entertained Britain’s Prince Harry on Tuesday when he visited a youth circus in Zambia which is supported by one of Queen Elizabeth’s charities.

Harry spent the last of his two days in Zambia visiting World War Two veterans in the capital Lusaka before heading to Circus Zambia, a project that helps vulnerable young people to gain skills, education and employment.

The monarch’s grandson posed for pictures surrounded by performers at the circus, which is funded by The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust, a charity supporting young leaders around the world.

“All the stories we heard today are powerful reminders of the great work underway here. All brought about by young people, like you, who have stepped up to make a difference for others,” Harry, who is president of the trust, said in a speech.

“Too often funders and investors miss what you’re doing because they can’t find you or see what you’re achieving. We established The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust to be your platform.”

Harry sent “best wishes” from his wife Meghan who is pregnant and remained at home.

On Monday, Harry met Zambian President Edgar Lungu, pledging to help boost the country’s dwindling elephant population through another of his charities.

Harry is a frequent visitor to southern Africa for his charity work and holidays. Harry and Meghan have enjoyed romantic getaways together in Botswana.