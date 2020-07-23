World News
July 23, 2020 / 1:18 PM / Updated an hour ago

Former Unaoil manager jailed by London judge over Iraq bribery

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - A former manager of Monaco-based oil and gas consultancy Unaoil was on Thursday sentenced to 5 years in jail for bribing an Iraqi official to secure oil contracts after the fall of Saddam Hussein in 2003, the UK Serious Fraud Office (SFO) said.

British-Lebanese Ziad Akle, a 45-year-old former Iraq territory manager, was found guilty by a London jury of conspiring to commit bribery to secure oil contracts between 2005 and 2010 after a four-year, high-profile SFO investigation.

Reporting by Kirstin Ridley. Editing by Jane Merriman

