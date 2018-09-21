End the political games over Brexit, UK opposition Labour leader says

LONDON (Reuters) - The leader of Britain’s opposition Labour Party Jeremy Corbyn said the time for political games involving Brexit must end after Prime Minister Theresa May called on the European Union to break an impasse.

FILE PHOTO: Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of Britain's Labour Party, arrives to attend a meeting of his party's National Executive Committee to discuss its definition of antisemtism, in London, September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

“The political games from both the EU and our government need to end because no deal is not an option,” Corbyn said in a statement.

“Theresa May’s Brexit negotiating strategy has been a disaster. The Tories have spent more time arguing among themselves than negotiating with the EU.”