FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
September 21, 2018 / 2:08 PM / Updated 11 minutes ago

End the political games over Brexit, UK opposition Labour leader says

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The leader of Britain’s opposition Labour Party Jeremy Corbyn said the time for political games involving Brexit must end after Prime Minister Theresa May called on the European Union to break an impasse.

FILE PHOTO: Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of Britain's Labour Party, arrives to attend a meeting of his party's National Executive Committee to discuss its definition of antisemtism, in London, September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

“The political games from both the EU and our government need to end because no deal is not an option,” Corbyn said in a statement.

“Theresa May’s Brexit negotiating strategy has been a disaster. The Tories have spent more time arguing among themselves than negotiating with the EU.”

Reporting By Andrew MacAskill; Editing by William Schomberg

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.