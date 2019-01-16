German economy minister says substance of Brexit deal non-negotiable

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Union stands united regarding the draft Brexit deal it has negotiated with the UK, German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier told public broadcaster ZDF on Wednesday.

“The substance of the deal is non-negotiable”, he said, adding that if Britain came up with new proposals, the EU would have to discuss potential implications.

Altmaier added that it was important to avoid a disorderly Brexit. “No one in Brussels or London wants chaos.”

British lawmakers defeated Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit divorce deal by a crushing margin on Tuesday, triggering political upheaval.