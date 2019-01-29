UK PM May seeking significant changes to Brexit divorce deal

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaks during a debate on her Brexit 'plan B' in Parliament, in London, Britain, January 29, 2019, in this screen grab taken from video. Reuters TV via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said she is seeking to renegotiate the Brexit divorce deal agreed with the European Union to secure “significant” changes although this is likely to face strong resistance from the bloc.

“What I am talking about is not a further exchange of letters but a significant and legally binding change to the withdrawal agreement,” May told parliament on Tuesday.

“Negotiating such a change will not be easy. It will involve reopening the withdrawal agreement, a move for which I know there is limited appetite among our European partners.”