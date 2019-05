Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte looks on during a news conference at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, May 16, 2019. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Brexit as an idea is fundamentally misguided and causing chaos and misery in Britain, Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Friday.

“I think the whole concept of Brexit is wrong. It is leading to enormous chaos and misery in the UK. That is a fact,” he told journalists in The Hague.