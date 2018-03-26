France to expel four Russian diplomats over Salisbury attack

PARIS (Reuters) - France will expel four Russian diplomats within a week in response to the nerve agent attack against a former Russian spy in southern England, its foreign minister said on Monday.

“In solidarity with our British partners, we have today notified the Russian authorities of our decision to expel four Russian personnel with diplomatic status from French territory within one week,” Foreign Minister Jean-Yves le Drian said.

The move was part of a co-ordinated response on Monday by Britain’s allies in Europe and the United States.