FILE PHOTO: A British Airways plane taxis past tail fins of parked aircraft to the runway near Terminal 5 at Heathrow Airport in London, Britain March 14, 2020. REUTERS/Simon Dawson/File Photo

(Reuters) - British Airways has extended its revolving credit facility by one year to June 2021, with $1.38 billion currently available under it, giving the carrier some flesh to weather out hardships due to the coronavirus crisis, its parent company IAG (ICAG.L) said on Monday.

IAG’s total cash and undrawn facilities are currently 9.3 billion euros ($10.28 billion), the company said.