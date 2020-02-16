Business News
British Airways COO and director of people to leave

FILE PHOTO: British Airways logos are seen on tail fins at Heathrow Airport in west London, Britain, February 23, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

(Reuters) - British Airways said on Sunday its Chief Operating Officer, Klaus Goersch, and its Director of People, Angela Williams, were leaving the company.

The airline’s owner IAG (ICAG.L) has seen a number of managerial changes - long-time Chief Executive Willie Walsh is stepping down in March to be replaced by Iberia chief Luis Gallego.

British Airways executives have also had a tumultuous year, dealing with a pay dispute that resulted in the first pilot walkout in the airline’s history.

Goersch has decided to move back to North America, the UK airline said in a statement. Williams plans to leave in the next few months, it added.

Reporting by Akshay Balan and Rama Venkat in Bengaluru

