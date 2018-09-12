FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 12, 2018 / 9:07 PM / Updated 11 minutes ago

Trustees of British Airways-sponsored retirement scheme close to pension buy-in deal: Sky News

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Trustees of British Airways-sponsored Airways Pension Scheme are close to a deal with Legal & General (LGEN.L) to insure more than 4 billion pounds ($5.22 billion) of its historic pension liabilities, Sky News reported on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: British Airways logos are seen on tail fins at Heathrow Airport in west London, Britain, February 23, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo

The talks have been ongoing for months and could be concluded within days, Sky said, citing sources close to British Airways.

A spokesperson for the Airways Pension Scheme trustees declined to comment. Legal & General said it had no comment on the report.

Reporting by Philip George in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Heinrich

