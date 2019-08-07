British Airways cancels some flights due to IT failure

LONDON (Reuters) - British Airways (ICAG.L) said on Wednesday it had canceled some short-haul flights from Heathrow, Gatwick and London City airports because of an IT systems failure.

The airline, owned by International Airlines Group (ICAG.L), said: “We are working as quickly as possible to resolve a systems issue which has resulted in some short-haul cancellations and delays from London airports.”

It said it was offering customers booked on short-haul services departing from London airports the opportunity to rebook on another day.