August 7, 2019 / 8:37 AM / Updated 21 minutes ago

British Airways cancels some flights due to IT failure

LONDON (Reuters) - British Airways (ICAG.L) said on Wednesday it had canceled some short-haul flights from Heathrow, Gatwick and London City airports because of an IT systems failure.

The airline, owned by International Airlines Group (ICAG.L), said: “We are working as quickly as possible to resolve a systems issue which has resulted in some short-haul cancellations and delays from London airports.” 

It said it was offering customers booked on short-haul services departing from London airports the opportunity to rebook on another day.

Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton

