Chief executive of British American Tobacco is preparing to step down: Sky News

(Reuters) - The chief executive of British American Tobacco Nicandro Durante is preparing to step down in the wake of a sector-wide share price decline prompted by investor concerns over slowing sales growth, Sky News reported on Wednesday.

File Picture: The German production site of the British American Tobacco Cigarette Factory (BAT) is pictured in Bayreuth, southern Germany, April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Durante is expected to leave the company at some point in the next year and likely to be replaced by an internal candidate, Sky News said, citing sources.

The precise timing of an announcement about the succession plan is unclear and one source told Sky it may not be imminent.

Jack Bowles, BAT’s chief operating officer, is regarded as the frontrunner to be the company’s new boss, although the chief marketing officer, Andrew Gray, is also rumoured to have been a contender for the role, Sky said.

British American Tobacco was not immediately available for comment outside business hours.