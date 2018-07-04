UK officials to meet over Wiltshire incident: PM May's spokesman

LONDON (Reuters) - British officials are expected to meet later on Wednesday to discuss the case of two people whose possible poisoning is being investigated by counter-terrorism police, a spokesman for Prime Minister Theresa May said.
The pair were found in critical condition from suspected exposure to an unknown substance near the southwestern English city of Salisbury where a former Russian spy was poisoned in March.
