British American Tobacco under criminal probe by U.S. regulators: The Times

FILE PHOTO: Cigarettes are seen during the manufacturing process in the British American Tobacco Cigarette Factory (BAT) in Bayreuth, southern Germany, April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

(Reuters) - Lucky Strike cigarette maker British American Tobacco (BATS.L) is under criminal investigation by U.S. regulators over suspected sanctions-busting, The Times reported bit.ly/2ydR5Wm on Tuesday.

The Department of Justice (DoJ) and the Office of Foreign Assets Control, a financial intelligence and enforcement agency that is part of the U.S. Treasury department, are investigating BAT for “suspicions of breach of sanctions”, the newspaper reported, but said it is not clear which country or countries the regulators are focusing on.

The DoJ and BAT did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for a comment. Meanwhile, the Office of Foreign Assets Control could not immediately be reached for a comment.