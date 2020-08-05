British American Tobacco names Meldrum as head of U.S. unit

FILE PHOTO: A employee holds tobacco leaves during cigarettes manufacturing process in the British American Tobacco Cigarette Factory (BAT) in Bayreuth, southern Germany, April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle/File Photo

(Reuters) - British American Tobacco (BATS.L) on Wednesday named Guy Meldrum, the regional director of its Asia-Pacific and Middle East business, as the new head of its U.S. business, Reynolds American.

Meldrum will succeed Ricardo Oberlander, who became president of Newport cigarette maker Reynolds American after it was acquired by BAT in 2017 for $49 billion. (reut.rs/3kcleZH)

Meldrum’s appointment is effective Sept. 1 2020. The U.S. unit is the biggest contributor to BAT’s overall profits.