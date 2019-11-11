Business News
November 11, 2019 / 2:31 PM / Updated an hour ago

China's Jingye enters sale contract with British Steel

LONDON (Reuters) - China’s Jingye Steel has entered into a “sales contract” to buy the assets of British Steel but the deal has not been finalised, British officials said on Monday.

The Official Receiver did not give a price but said the two sides had reached a provisional agreement. Britain’s Business Minister Andrea Leadsom said in a video clip posted on Twitter that the takeover was not finalised but she was optimistic that it would go ahead.

Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Michael Holden

