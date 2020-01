FILE PHOTO: A 3D printed Apple logo is seen in front of a displayed stock graph in this illustration taken February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The California Institute of Technology on Wednesday won a $1.1 billion jury verdict in a patent case against Apple (AAPL.O) and Broadcom (AVGO.O), a Caltech legal team source said.

The Pasadena, California-based research university alleged that Broadcom wi-fi chips used in hundreds of millions of Apple iPhones infringed patents relating to data transmission technology.