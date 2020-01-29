January 29, 2020 / 11:39 PM / Updated 8 minutes ago
Caltech wins $1.1 billion jury verdict in patent case against Apple, Broadcom: source
1 Min Read
FILE PHOTO: A 3D printed Apple logo is seen in front of a displayed stock graph in this illustration taken February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - California Institute of Technology won a $1.1 billion jury verdict in a patent case against Apple (AAPL.O) and Broadcom (AVGO.O), according to a Caltech legal team source on Wednesday.