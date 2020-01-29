Technology News
January 29, 2020 / 11:39 PM / Updated 8 minutes ago

Caltech wins $1.1 billion jury verdict in patent case against Apple, Broadcom: source

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A 3D printed Apple logo is seen in front of a displayed stock graph in this illustration taken February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - California Institute of Technology won a $1.1 billion jury verdict in a patent case against Apple (AAPL.O) and Broadcom (AVGO.O), according to a Caltech legal team source on Wednesday.

Reporting by Jan Wolfe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below