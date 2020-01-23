Broadcom to supply wireless components to Apple

FILE PHOTO: A sign to the campus offices of chip maker Broadcom Ltd is shown in Irvine, California, U.S., November 6, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

(Reuters) - Chipmaker Broadcom Inc (AVGO.O) said on Thursday it has entered into two multi-year agreements with Apple Inc (AAPL.O) for the supply of wireless components used in its products.

The agreements, “2020 SOWs”, are in addition to the existing ones for supplying radio frequency components and modules to the iPhone maker and together could generate as much as $15 billion in revenue for Broadcom.

Shares of the chipmaker rose 2% in extended trading.