Broadcom completes move to U.S. from Singapore

(Reuters) - Broadcom Inc (AVGO.O) said on Wednesday it had completed its move back to the United States from Singapore, weeks after President Donald Trump blocked its $117 billion offer to buy Qualcomm Inc (QCOM.O) on national security grounds.

FILE PHOTO: A sign to the campus offices of chip maker Broadcom Ltd, is shown in Irvine, California, U.S., November 6, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File photo

Broadcom, which was a U.S. company until it was bought in 2016 by Singapore’s Avago, had announced its plan to redomicile on Nov. 2, days before making its first offer for Qualcomm.

The company said it exchanged all shares of Broadcom Ltd to newly issued stock of Broadcom Inc on a one-for-one basis and that its stock would continue to trade under the same ticker.

Broadcom’s existing co-headquarters in San Jose, California will become its sole headquarters, the company said.

The move to the United States could allow Broadcom to buy U.S. companies without coming under the scrutiny of the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), which has the power to stop deals that could harm national security.

Broadcom’s shares were up 0.4 percent at $237.97 in after hours trading.