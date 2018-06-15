FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
June 14, 2018 / 9:55 PM / Updated an hour ago

Broadcom lays off 1,100 employees after Brocade merger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Broadcom Inc (AVGO.O) said it had laid off about 1,100 employees across its businesses to cut costs after its merger with Brocade Communications Systems.

FILE PHOTO: A sign to the campus offices of chip maker Broadcom Ltd, is shown in Irvine, California, U.S., November 6, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File photo

The chipmaker completed its $5.5 billion acquisition of network gear maker Brocade in November.

Broadcom is further evaluating its resources and may terminate additional positions, it said in a regulatory filing here

    Broadcom said it had incurred $143 million in restructuring charges, primarily employee termination costs, during the first two quarters of its fiscal 2018.

    The company is expected to pay majority of its employee termination costs in the third quarter.

    Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.