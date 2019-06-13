Technology News
Broadcom cuts full-year revenue forecast on slowdown in demand

FILE PHOTO: Broadcom Limited company logo is pictured on an office building in Rancho Bernardo, California May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

(Reuters) - Broadcom Inc on Thursday cut its full-year revenue forecast, blaming a broad-based slowdown in demand due to continued geopolitical uncertainties and impact of export restrictions on one of its largest customers.

Shares of the San Jose, California-based company fell 7% to $262.47 in extended trading.

“Our customers are actively reducing their inventory levels, and we are taking a conservative stance for the rest of the year,” Chief Executive Officer Hock Tan said in a statement.

The company did not name its customer, which is facing restrictions.

The chipmaker lowered its full-year revenue forecast by $2 billion to $22.50 billion.

Excluding items, the company earned $5.21 per share, beating analysts’ estimates of $5.16 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net income attributable to ordinary shares fell to $691 million, or $1.64 per share, in the second quarter ended May 5, from $3.72 billion, or $8.33 per share, a year earlier. (reut.rs/2F8Mgyt)

Net revenue rose to $5.52 billion in the quarter, from $5.01 billion a year earlier. Analysts had expected revenue of $5.68 billion.

Reporting by Sayanti Chakraborty in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel

