Broadcom names Kirsten Spears as CFO

FILE PHOTO: A sign to the campus offices of chipmaker Broadcom Ltd is shown in Irvine, California, U.S., November 6, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

(Reuters) -Broadcom Inc on Thursday appointed its principal accounting officer, Kirsten Spears, as chief financial officer, effective immediately.

Spears replaced Tom Krause, who has been named as president of Infrastructure Software Group, which oversees the chipmaker’s six software divisions. Chief Sales Officer Charlie Kawwas has also been appointed as chief operating officer.

Separately, Broadcom forecast first-quarter revenue above Wall Street estimates on Thursday, signaling higher demand from its key client Apple Inc, which is doubling down on 5G devices.

Analysts have said the global roll out of 5G technology is expected to boost sales of higher-priced chips used in next-generation smartphones, helping semiconductor firms such as Broadcom.

Broadcom expects first-quarter revenue to be about $6.6 billion. Analysts on average were expecting $6.52 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Shares of the company were down nearly 1% in extended trading.