Broadcom quarterly revenue rises 13.4 percent

(Reuters) - Broadcom Inc reported a 13.4 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Thursday, driven by strong demand for chips and switching components used in telecommunications equipment and data centers.

A sign to the campus offices of chip maker Broadcom Ltd is shown in Irvine, California, U.S., November 6, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

Net income attributable to common stock rose to $1.2 billion, or $2.71 per share, in the third quarter ended Aug. 5 from $481 million, or $1.14 per share, a year earlier.

Net revenue rose to $5.06 billion from $4.46 billion.