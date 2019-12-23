Deals
December 23, 2019 / 6:36 AM / a minute ago

Australia's Ventia to buy Broadspectrum for about $335 million

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Infrastructure service provider Ventia said on Monday it will buy Broadspectrum from Spanish infrastructure company Ferrovial SA (FER.MC) for A$485 million ($335 million).

Ventia, a joint partnership of CIMIC Group (CIM.AX) and private equity firm Apollo Global Management (APO.N), said the combined company will likely make revenue of more than A$5 billion.

Broadspectrum was founded in Australia and operates major assets from airports to housing.

($1 = 1.4482 Australian dollars)

Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below