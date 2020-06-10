Pandemic will not be the end of office buildings: Brookfield CEO Flatt

FILE PHOTO: Bruce Flatt, Chief Executive Officer of Brookfield Asset Management (BAM), poses in front of the company's logo in Tokyo, Japan, May 16, 2019. REUTERS/Hideyuki Sano

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The coronavirus pandemic will not be the end of office buildings, Brookfield Asset Management Chief Executive Bruce Flatt said on Wednesday in an interview with Reuters Breakingviews.

Office workers globally have shifted to working from home during the pandemic, with Gallup reporting that 62% of employed Americans in April had worked from home during the crisis, double the number in March.

While this trend has raised questions about the future of office space, Flatt believed that company culture and productivity was dependent on sharing a common space and “it is ludicrous to think that companies will not return to offices.”