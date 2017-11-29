FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Wealth manager Brown Shipley creates head of London office role
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin tops $10,000, marks 10-fold increase in 2017
Future of money
Bitcoin tops $10,000, marks 10-fold increase in 2017
SWIFT warns banks on cyber heists
Cyber risk
SWIFT warns banks on cyber heists
Trump gives Xi first taste of trade acrimony ahead
Breakingviews
Trump gives Xi first taste of trade acrimony ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money
November 29, 2017 / 10:49 AM / Updated an hour ago

Wealth manager Brown Shipley creates head of London office role

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - UK-based wealth manager Brown Shipley said Andrew Butler-Cassar will be its head of London office, a newly created role, effective Jan. 8 next year.

Butler-Cassar has over 20 years of experience, including the last four as head of private office at Investec Wealth & Investment.

At Brown Shipley, he will focus on the leadership of the London-based client relationship teams, including business development.

Brown Shipley’s parent company is KBL European Private Bankers.

Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.