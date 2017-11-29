Wealth manager Brown Shipley creates head of London office role

(Reuters) - UK-based wealth manager Brown Shipley said Andrew Butler-Cassar will be its head of London office, a newly created role, effective Jan. 8 next year.

Butler-Cassar has over 20 years of experience, including the last four as head of private office at Investec Wealth & Investment.

At Brown Shipley, he will focus on the leadership of the London-based client relationship teams, including business development.

Brown Shipley’s parent company is KBL European Private Bankers.