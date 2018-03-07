FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
CERAWeek
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
March 7, 2018 / 1:58 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

EU offer to Britain of future trade deal pretty ambitious: senior EU official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union draft offer to Britain of a future trade deal, outlined on Wednesday by EU leaders’ chairman Donald Tusk, may be less than Britain had hoped for, but it is still pretty ambitious, a senior EU official said on Wednesday.

“It may be less than what we think Theresa May may be aiming for, but it’s not just nothing, it’s actually a quite ambitious Free Trade Agreement,” the official, who asked not to be named, said.

Reporting By Gabriela Baczynska; writing by Jan Strupczewski

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.